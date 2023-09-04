(Bloomberg) -- Searing heat is returning to northern Europe, with temperatures far above the seasonal norm in France, Britain, Germany and Norway this week.

Forecaster Météo-France sees the mercury potentially hitting 39C (102F) in parts of Nouvelle Aquitaine in the south and west of the country, while Paris will be in the low to mid-30s. The hot, dry and windy conditions will put some southern areas at risk of wildfires, according to meteorologist La Chaîne Météo.

Elsewhere, London is set to exceed 30C by midweek, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. In Spain, flash floods are affecting regions including La Mancha and Madrid after a summer of blistering heat, and further showers are expected Monday.

Two people are missing in Madrid after their car plunged into a river, while road and rail transportation has been widely disrupted. A number of videos on social media showed water pouring into the city’s metro stations on Sunday.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz.

