France High School Knife Attack Leaves One Dead: AFP
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A teacher was killed during a knife attack at a high school in Arras, in northern France, Agence France-Presse reported.
Two other people are seriously wounded, the report said, citing the police.
President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the area, the French government said. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne cancelled a trip to Orleans and was returning to Paris.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a post on the X platform that the attacker had been arrested. He had earlier been flagged by authorities for being radicalized and is of Chechen origin, AFP reported, citing the police.
The police in Pas-de-Calais, where Arras is located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
