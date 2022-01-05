(Bloomberg) -- France hit another record for new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse reported, citing comments by Health Minister Olivier Veran at the national assembly.

New infections totaled about 335,000, Veran said, according to AFP, up from 271,686 on Tuesday.

The current “supersonic” spike of infections is expected to last days, if not weeks, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said earlier in the day. He added that France is looking at easing travel restrictions from the U.K. by expanding the list of ‘compelling’ reasons required to justify travel between the two countries.

France barred leisure and business travel from the U.K. in mid-December in a bid to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

