(Bloomberg) -- The French government is delaying an agonizing decision to lock down the country, hoping that a curfew will contain the new variants of Covid-19.

President Emmanuel Macron “has asked for additional analysis” on the spread of the virus before deciding on any new restrictions, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said after a defense cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Macron is under pressure to shut down the economy for the third time in less than a year, as doctors and researchers raise the alarm about mutations of the virus spreading through the country.

Yet with a presidential race coming up next year, the French leader also has to navigate staunch criticism of his handling of the crisis, including a slow start to the vaccination campaign. And while surging U.K. cases and deaths demonstrate the perils of the new virus variants, riots in the Netherlands against a government curfew show the risks of tighter measures.

Christophe Castaner, head of Macron’s party at the National Assembly, told Le Parisien newspaper there was a risk of “civil disobedience” in France, too, should a new lockdown be imposed.

Voters have much less appetite for strict measures now than at the beginning of the pandemic, with 93% of adults approving of the first lockdown, compared to just 67% in favor of a third, according to a recent Elabe opinion poll.

“I know there is a fatigue,” Attal said during the press conference, adding that a decision on whether to tighten measures will depend on health indicators.

France’s second lockdown started late October and ended mid-December with a curfew that was expanded earlier this month. It brought only partial relief for the health system, with hospitalizations and intensive-care patients still more than five times higher than in August.

Restaurants, cafes, clubs, theaters, cinemas or sports venues have been closed since October, and put under perfusion by the government, like many areas of the economy.

