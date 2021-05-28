France in Double-Dip Recession at Start of 2021 After Revisions

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

France’s statistics agency cut its estimate of economic output at the start of the year, showing the euro area’s second largest economy slipped into a recession for the second time in the Covid pandemic.

Gross domestic product declined 0.1% in the first quarter as construction was much weaker than early data had shown. Insee had initially reported growth of 0.4%.

A separate release showed the second quarter of the year began on a weak footing with consumer spending falling 8.3% in April from the previous month, more than twice as much as economists forecast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.