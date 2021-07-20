(Bloomberg) -- France is looking into a news report according to which the phone of French President Emmanuel Macron was tapped on behalf of Morocco by a surveillance spy ware developed by Israel’s NSO group, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

A Moroccan surveillance agency added the President’s phone number to the Pegasus spy ware in 2019 to access his private conversations, according to an international investigation cited by France Info, which took part in the project.

Other chiefs of states, and government members, including around 15 French ministers or ex-ministers were targeted, according to the investigation. Morocco has denied responsibility, France Info reported.

