(Bloomberg) -- The French and Irish electricity systems are the most vulnerable this winter as Europe is contending with its worst energy crisis in decades.

The region’s network will face the most stress in January and February, but France and Ireland could see issues before that, European grid group Entsoe said in its preliminary winter outlook published on Thursday.

“The situation this winter is critical but manageable with operational measures,” Entsoe said. The loss of nuclear capacity, mainly in France, but also in Sweden and Finland, is adding stress to the system.

Southern Norway and southern Sweden was also highlighted as facing a tricky time if the winter is particularly dry, as both nations rely to a large extent on hydro power.

