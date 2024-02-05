(Bloomberg) -- The French government will use “all the means at its disposal” to preserve Atos SE’s strategic activities, the finance minister said, as the embattled IT group is under increased pressure to negotiate a restructuring with its creditors.

“We will not abandon Atos’ industrial activities, which represent tens of thousands of jobs,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with Les Echos newspaper published late Monday.

The government’s position is to ensure that Atos’ strategic assets “remain in French hands,” whatever the cost, according to Les Echos.

Atos — which comprises a legacy information technology outsourcing business and a cybersecurity and big data unit — has been attempting to split the two sides of its business and reorganize after a series of setbacks sent its market value falling to €438 million at Friday’s close from €8.2 billion at the end of 2020.

The French government favors Atos selling its big data and security unit to airplane manufacturer Airbus SE, the newspaper reported, as talks between the companies are ongoing. The unit encompasses Atos’ most sensitive activities in cybersecurity and supercomputers.

