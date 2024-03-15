France Is Not Far From ECB’s 2% Inflation Goal, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in France is not far from the European Central Bank’s 2% target, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“We are exiting the crisis that has dominated everything for two years: the inflation crisis,” Villeroy said on Europe 1 radio. “We will get inflation back to 2% between now and next year, we are not far.”

The French central banker said earlier this week that the ECB will respond to declining inflation by cutting rates in the spring.

Most ECB policymakers have voiced their preference to start lowering borrowing costs in June, although some have suggested an earlier move in April could be possible. Villeroy has said June is more likely.

