(Bloomberg) -- France’s BEA civil aviation safety authority won’t be analyzing flight-recorder data from the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Co. 737 Max jet that crashed this month, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

No reason was given for the decision, which could be announced later Wednesday by Ethiopian authorities, said the person, who asked not be be named because the information isn’t public.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing 157 people and prompting a global grounding of the 737 Max fleet.

