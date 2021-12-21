France is Planning No New Covid Restrictions for Now

(Bloomberg) -- France sees no need for a lockdown or more Covid restrictions at the moment even as countries like the Netherlands preemptively put more curbs in place, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Speaking in an interview on France 2 television, Attal said limits have been announced on gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, and the government will monitor the situation as the omicron variant rapidly spreads across the country.

Asked about the possibility of another lockdown, he said: “If we think the risks have risen, we could take another look. Nothing is excluded in principle.”

The rapid clip at which the French are signing up for boosters is helping, Attal said, noting that the shot is effective against omicron. Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a tweet that France would achieve 20 million booster shots as of Tuesday. That puts the country ahead of schedule, Attal said.

Separately, the French government will continue to consult with businesses and unions on the feasibility of using vaccine passes in the workplace, with a debate on the issue in Parliament slated for early next year, he said.

The government is not considering postponing school re-openings in the new year. The same is also true for the presidential elections in 2022, he said.

“We will vote in April,” Attal said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.