France is among a group of countries with the euro area’s weakest public finances and must take unprecedented steps to trim public debt, according to its state auditor.

The Cour des Comptes placed France alongside Belgium, Italy and Spain in having high borrowing levels and wide budget deficits following massive pandemic spending. Austria, Germany and the Netherlands boast sounder government finances, it said.

“This situation is a risk factor for the cohesion of the euro area,” the auditor said Wednesday in its annual report. “It also affects the sustainability of French debt.”

While the Cour des Comptes has for years urged greater fiscal rigor, the warning comes just two months before presidential elections.

Despite the economy performing relatively well during the pandemic, the main contenders have criticized incumbent Emmanuel Macron for spending too liberally during the crisis and in the runup to April’s vote.

Current government plans to steadily narrow the budget shortfall to less than 3% of economic output in 2027 will require 9 billion euros ($10.2 billion) of extra savings a year, according to the auditor. It urged Macron or his successor to define a detailed five-year plan to ensure debt sustainability.

In a written response to the report, the Finance Ministry said the effort required to make the necessary savings may be overestimated as spending will fall with the phasing-out of exceptional crisis-support measures.

While the government agreed with the need to improve France’s finances, it also said economic growth shouldn’t be damaged as a consequence and dismissed risks of investors losing confidence in the national debt.

“The quality of France’s signature is recognized by everyone and valued by a large investor base,” the ministry said. “We’re perfectly confident in our country’s capacity to honor its commitments as it has done without interruption for more than two centuries.”

