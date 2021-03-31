(Bloomberg) -- France is headed toward a nationwide lockdown to contain the epidemic, with measures that could include school closures and extending a ban on intercity travel, two people familiar with the matter said.

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation at 8 p.m. Paris time, and his Prime Minister Jean Castex will address the Parliament for a debate and a vote on the measures needed to address the epidemic tomorrow, according to Macron’s party.

This would represent a policy reversal for Macron, who until now had favored a localized approach. Earlier this month, more than a third of the country including the Paris region was placed under a lighter lockdown, with some open-air activity encouraged.

The U.K. went through a similar process last year, abandoning a four-tier strategy that proved over-complicated and didn’t work to contain infections. The French government had also insisted in keeping schools open over the past year, in contrast to many European neighbors.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.