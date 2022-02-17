(Bloomberg) -- France and its allies agreed to a coordinated withdrawal of their forces from Mali after relations with the West African nation’s government deteriorated following a military coup.

French, European and Canadian are planning a “coordinated withdrawal” from the country given “multiple obstructions by Mali’s transitional authorities,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Thursday.

Macron is unveiling his strategy to pull out of Mali along with European Union and African leaders including Senegalese President Macky Sall at a press briefing Thursday morning.

The French president has been trying to recalibrate France’s role in the Sahel for more than a year, with plans to scale back his country’s largest and most expensive overseas operation by half. The idea being that European partners will take on more responsibility. That fits into Macron’s push for a more ambitious European foreign, security and defense policy that could operate independently of the U.S., including an army that could be deployed for crisis missions.

