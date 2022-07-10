(Bloomberg) -- France is looking at how it could extend an energy tariff shield beyond the end of 2022 on a more targeted basis for the poorest households, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

The French government has already set aside around 25 billion euros ($25.5 billion) this year to cap electricity and gas prices and earlier this week proposed new measures to offset surging inflation. But the shielding measures are only budgeted to last to the end of the year.

“We can’t imagine making French people, starting with the least well off, pay 45% more for gas and a third more for electricity,” Borne said on the sidelines of a conference in Aix-en-Provence Saturday. “So yes, we are working on mechanisms that take into account these tensions are lasting.”

