(Bloomberg) -- The French government will provide support to any sector hit by the latest Covid restrictions, including extending financing of furlough beyond the end of this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The finance ministry is working with the labor ministry to extend the current mechanism and make it easier to access for firms affected by government decisions including the closing of nightclubs, the minister told lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“We haven’t given up on any company, any worker, or any entrepreneur during this crisis,” Le Maire said. “At the moment when the epidemic is making a comeback, we will be there to protect our economy.”

