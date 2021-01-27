(Bloomberg) -- France is considering transforming some state-guaranteed loans into grants to help the hardest-hit companies and avoid a wall of debt hurting the economic recovery, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday.

France has issued about 130 billion euros ($157 billion) of state-guaranteed loans, mainly to help small companies through the lockdowns. With the crisis continuing, some have sounded the alarm on their capacity to repay the money.

Speaking at the French senate’s finance commission, Le Maire said he will look at the possibility of swapping loans for grants for companies in difficulty but with longer-term prospects for recovery.

“It is an option that is worth looking at and we will present” it to the European Commission, Le Maire said.

