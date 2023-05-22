(Bloomberg) -- French authorities, companies and households need to increase their annual spending on everything from building renovation to electric vehicles by €66 billion ($71 billion) by 2030 to meet European Union emission-reduction targets, according to a report.

“All sectors must participate to the effort, without delay,” economist Jean Pisani-Ferry and finance ministry inspector Selma Mahfouz wrote in the government-commissioned report. The required boost represents 2.3% of France’s gross domestic product in 2030, and will probably have “an economic and social cost,” the authors wrote.

The document highlights France’s challenges in cutting emissions across sectors ranging from transport and buildings to factories and agriculture by about a third in less than a decade. The extra spending would come as the EU’s second-biggest economy is already struggling to rein in public debt swollen by the cost of containing the Covid and energy crises.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is to discuss future environmental policies with lawmakers, business federations and labor unions, as well as environmental and consumer groups Monday as she prepares a new energy-climate planning law due to be debated in Parliament later this year.

France’s emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other gases that contribute to global warming fell by 2.5% last year to 408 million tons of CO2 equivalent, according to preliminary estimates from Citepa, a nonprofit that measures pollution for the French environment ministry. They must drop to 270 million tons by 2030, which would represent a halving from 1990, according to a government target.

The government plans to introduce new measures to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in corporate car fleets, help farmers reduce the use of pesticides, and further encourage companies and households to shift away from the use of fossil fuels, an adviser to the prime minister told journalists Monday, under the condition they wouldn’t be named.

Read more:

France Fights Back Against US With Aid for Green Transition

France Rating Cut to AA- From AA by Fitch on Deficits, Debt

EU Vows to Stick to Green Goals Despite Geopolitical Challenges

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.