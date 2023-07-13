(Bloomberg) -- India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of French submarines and fighter jets as the South Asian country diversifies purchases of military hardware beyond Russia and positions itself as a bulwark against China.

The council on Thursday approved the purchase of three Scorpene submarines and 26 Rafale aircraft, whose price is still to be negotiated with the French government, India’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to France on Thursday that includes talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Defence Acquisition Council was expected to formally approve the project and that three dozen Rafale-Marine fighters could be sold to the Indian Navy for use on its locally manufactured aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant.

The agreement to build submarines with France and to purchase Rafale aircraft made by Dassault Aviation SA is the latest defense deal that Modi’s government is pushing through as Moscow and Beijing have deepened ties in the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine. India is presenting itself as a key partner in Asia for Washington and its allies as China asserts itself over Taiwan. To draw New Delhi closer they are offering sophisticated weapons platforms and investments.

The two countries are already building Scorpene submarines and the last of six boats being manufactured by India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will be ready early next year. The latest agreement with Paris would follow soon after India’s recent pact with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine arm to manufacture diesel submarines at an estimated cost of $5.2 billion.

A spokesperson for France’s Naval Group SA, which manufactures the submarines, and Macron’s office declined to comment.

Modi’s visit to France “would be both rich in substance and also in form,” India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters on Wednesday. “We believe that it would set new benchmarks for our strategic partnership in years ahead.”

The French submarines will be built in the financial capital of Mumbai, adding heft to the underwater capabilities of the Indian Navy whose fleet of German and Russian fleet is aging. France and India are also set to sign a naval fighter deal worth nearly €3 billion ($3.3 billion) and expected to agree to jointly produce helicopter engines.

US-based Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornets (Block III) fighters were also in the race to secure the Indian contract and the decision to buy Rafale aircraft from France reflects the Indian government’s desire to deepen engagement beyond Washington. New Delhi last bought 36 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force in 2015 for about €7.9 billion.

