(Bloomberg) -- French prosecutors opened three probes on Tuesday into possible war crimes committed against the country’s nationals in Ukraine in recent weeks.

The Parquet National Antiterroriste said that the cases will focus on incidents that took place in Mariupol, Gostomel and Chernihiv.

Another war-crimes probe was opened by French prosecutors in March following the death of a Franco-Irish reporter in Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.