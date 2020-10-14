(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s leaders intensified efforts to stem a resurgent coronavirus outbreak across the continent. France imposed curfews in major cities, Northern Ireland closed schools and bars and Germany warned of growing economic risks. Italy and Portugal reported record new cases.

In the U.S., the virus’s comeback has reached the vast majority of country, with case trends worsening in 46 states and the nation’s capital.

Russian health authorities approved a Covid-19 vaccine created by a former biological weapons research laboratory for public use, marking the second time the Kremlin has bypassed accepted scientific protocol as it tries to field a defense against the pandemic. President Vladimir Putin seeks to play a role in battling the coronavirus, which has hit Russia hard.

Alabama Football Coach Tests Positive (6:20 a.m. HK)

Nick Saban, the head coach of the University of Alabama football team and a prominent figures in college sports, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press. The team is ranked second in the country for football and is set to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

The case follows news that the University of Florida will delay its football game on Saturday with Louisiana State University following a Covid outbreak.

Germany Imposes Limits in Hard-Hit Areas (5:15 p.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a series of piecemeal measures to contain a second wave of the pandemic in Germany, and cautioned that more would follow if the rise in virus infections didn’t stop in 10 days.

In hard-hit areas, bars and restaurants must shut down by 11 p.m., while gatherings will be limited to 100 people. The use of masks in public will be extended.

“Economically we can’t afford a second wave with the same consequences as we had in the spring,” Merkel said, mainly appealing to citizens to abide by hygiene and distancing rules and avoid groups. “What we do and don’t do in the coming days and weeks will be key to the question of how we make it through this pandemic.”

Texas Hot Spots Face Dwindling ICU Capacity (5 pm NY)

Intensive-care units in Texas’s hardest-hit cities and towns are filling up as a new wave of infections grips the second-biggest US state.

The El Paso area has just 10 ICU beds available after hospital admissions jumped by more than 80% in the past week, state and city data showed. In the other two hot spots around Lubbock and Amarillo, spare ICU capacity has dwindled to 27 beds -- to cover a region spread across 47 counties, according to the state health department.

Statewide, virus hospitalizations increased 17% in the past week to a six-week high of 4,131.

Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to have public and private schools begin testing students and staff on a voluntary basis within two weeks. The program will employ rapid antigen tests that will provide results within 15 minutes, Abbott said in a statement.

Ireland Bans Home Visits, Closes More Businesses (4:15 p.m. NY)

Ireland is introducing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, after daily cases increased at the fastest rate since April. All household visits will end, and a number of districts close to the border with Northern Ireland will move to a so-called Level 4 lockdown.

In addition to existing restrictions in those areas, including the closure of most bars and restaurants, most business and services deemed non-essential will shut, wedding guests will be limited to six and gyms will close.

Barron Trump Had Virus, Now Negative (4:10 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, tested positive for coronavirus while his parents recovered from Covid-19 but never showed symptoms of the disease, his mother said.

First Lady Melania Trump said in a post on the White House website on Wednesday that Barron Trump initially tested negative after his parents both contracted the virus.

“I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?,” she wrote. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

She added: “He has since tested negative.”

Slovenia Closes Schools, Curbs Gatherings (3:34 p.m. NY)

Slovenia ordered a nationwide shutdown of schools above fifth grade from Monday, as the alpine nation recorded 707 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Premier Janez Jansa said at a press conference.

Further restrictions will apply for seven of the hardest-hit regions, including the capital Ljubljana, where the government will restrict public gatherings to 10 people, impose mandatory masks at most public spaces, and restrict some services and sporting events from Friday. Further details will be presented Thursday by relevant ministers.

Illinois Reports Most Deaths Since June (2:51 p.m. NY)

Illinois on Wednesday reported 2,862 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths, the most since June 24, according to the state’s department of public health website.The state’s seven-day positivity rate has climbed to 4.6%, up from 4.5% a day ago and 3.5% a week ago

France to Impose Curfews in Major Cities (2:05 p.m. NY)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an evening curfew in the country’s biggest cities to stem the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus, as rising infections begin to fill up hospital beds.

“This virus is dangerous and serious for everyone,” Macron said during a televised interview on Wednesday night. “We are at a stage where we need to react.”

Greater Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse are among the areas affected by the curfew, which will last four weeks starting Saturday.

N.J. Sees Hospitalization Spike (2 p.m. NY)

In New Jersey, coronavirus is causing more instances of serious illness: Hospitals had 699 positive patients over the past 24 hours, a jump of 51 from the prior day and the highest total since Aug. 5. Of those, 168 were in intensive care and 58 were relying on ventilators, for numbers not seen since late July. The state reported 953 new cases and nine deaths. In all, 14,402 deaths in New Jersey have a lab-confirmed Covid-19 link, and 1,789 more are untested but probable.

Puerto Rico Cabinet Member Gets Virus (1:20 p.m. NY)

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez is canceling her face-to-face meetings and other events this week after Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzalez tested positive for Covid-19. Vazquez, who met with Gonzalez on Tuesday, said she is still testing negative for the virus but is canceling and postponing her events out of “an abundance of caution.”

Italy Reports Record New Cases (11:10 a.m. NY)

Italy on Wednesday reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, as the spread of the contagion surpassed levels reached at the peak of last spring’s outbreak.

New cases jumped to 7,332 from 5,901 on Tuesday, higher than the 6,557 infections at the peak of the pandemic on March 21. The spike at least partly reflects more thorough screening. Daily tests totaled 152,196, up from 112,544 the previous day and more than 9 times the March daily average of 15,752.

NYC Makes Progress in Hot Zones, Mayor Says (11 a.m. NY)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said city health officials are making progress in reducing infection rates in areas of Brooklyn and Queens where coronavirus cases have been spiking recently.

“We’re seeing some leveling off in the city, some leveling off in the communities that are affected,” de Blasio said, referring to hot zones of elevated infection delineated by state health officials. “We need to see more progress obviously, but what we’re seeing overall in the indicators is that we are making some progress. We have to stop a second wave.”

The mayor didn’t give any data on the specific areas of elevated infection, but the number of new reported cases on a seven-day average fell to with 512 from 520, the daily percentage or residents testing positive dropped to 1.13% from 1.90% and the seven-day rolling average of positive tests decreased slightly to 1.46% from 1.48%.

Duterte Wants Soldiers Vaccinated First (10:45 a.m. NY)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he wants the poor, soldiers and police officers to receive the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine once available.

The Philippines, which has the most infections in Southeast Asia at nearly 347,000, has the funds to buy the vaccine, Duterte said.

Portugal Tightens Limits as Cases Hit Record (10:40 a.m. NY)

Portugal on Wednesday reported the biggest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. There were 2,072 new cases in a day, more than the previous record of 1,646 announced on Saturday, and taking the total to 91,193. The number of patients in intensive-care units rose by 3 to 135, a level that’s half of the peak reached in April.

Portugal is tightening the limit on gatherings in public areas to five people from 10, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday.

