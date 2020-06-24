France Outlines New Virus Furloughs That Could Run for Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is planning a new virus furlough program that could see the state covering a large share of lost incomes for as long as two years to protect jobs.

The government will also copy Germany’s much-lauded Kurzarbeit system and introduce a new standard furlough, though the terms on that will be far less generous.

The extension of the key crisis-fighting tool comes as European governments figure out how to adapt vast emergency measures put in place to protect businesses and jobs during pandemic lockdowns.

The problem now is that the economy won’t quickly return to pre-crisis levels, so support can’t be withdrawn too quickly. On the other hand, if the money flows for too long, it may end up wasted on supporting jobs that are no longer viable in the post-virus economy, and prevent workers from retraining for better employment.

In Europe, France’s emergency furlough is relatively generous and indiscriminate, with workers getting more than 84% of their net salaries. The government has budgeted 31 billion euros ($35 billion) for the measure in 2020, and requests so far cover over 13 million employees.

Macron outlined the new measure in a meeting with labor unions and business groups Wednesday. Starting July 1, it aims for a compromise between blanket support and more targeted aid, by getting labor unions and businesses to strike deals on a case-by-case basis.

If both sides agree on a reduction of working time in exchange for job security, the government will pay 85% of furlough costs for as long as two years, an official at the Elysee Palace said. That subsidy will decline slightly to 80% for deals signed after Oct. 1.

During the idled time, the government will also finance as much as 80% of the cost of training.

The official said the obligation for a deal with unions would stop companies abusing the long-term system, which is designed to help struggling sectors including tourism and the automotive and aviation industries.

The state will also have to sign off on the deals, which can’t reduce working hours by more than 40%.

The new standard furlough, which will be introduced in October, will only be usable for a maximum of six months.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.