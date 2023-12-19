(Bloomberg) -- French lawmakers passed a toughened version of President Emmanuel Macron’s immigration bill, making France the latest European Union country to shift to the right as the bloc hardens its rules on migrants.

The vote, which followed a week of tense talks to reach a compromise that was palatable to conservatives, came just hours before the EU agreed an overhaul of its asylum procedures.

Policymakers are trying to balance measures strong enough to address voter concerns about the surge in migration without allowing their agenda to be hijacked by far-right groups who have been capitalizing on the issue. At the EU level, there have been longstanding tensions with border states such as Italy and Greece, who say they face a disproportionate burden because so many migrants heading for richer countries like Germany arrive on their shores.

Under the new EU rules, member states can choose between hosting asylum applicants and making financial contributions. There will also be improved identification at arrival, including facial images and fingerprints, covering children from the age of six, as well as mandatory security and health checks for people entering irregularly.

In a sign of how divisive the subject has become in France, all 88 lawmakers in Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally backed the bill, while 59 in Macron’s group either voted against or abstained. It passed by 349 to 186 in the lower house.

“I have the feeling of a job done,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on France Inter radio on Wednesday. “Two goals: remove those who don’t have the right to be in France as fast as possible and better integrate those we decide to welcome.”

The result closes a difficult chapter for the president after the government was pushed into sending the text to a cross-party group of lawmakers dominated by the right-wing Republicains to thrash out a compromise. France is among several European countries moving right on immigration.

With more than 1 million irregular arrivals registered in the EU since 2015 — including more than 250,000 this year alone — migration is reshaping the bloc’s politics and providing fuel to right-wing parties. The recent successes of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders and the Alternative for Germany show how more people are being drawn to nationalist, identitarian policies, while traditional right-wing parties are struggling to remain relevant on immigration.

France’s Le Pen claimed an “ideological victory.” This is also reflected in the polls, with an Ifop survey of voting intentions in next June’s European elections putting her party far out in front on 30% last week.

Some countries, including Germany, have taken unilateral measures this year to tighten controls at their borders as more people, particularly from the Middle East and Africa, flee violence and poverty.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a post on social media platform X that Wednesday’s announcement was a “very important decision.”

“After long discussions, Europe has finally agreed on a joint European asylum system,” he wrote. “With it, we are limiting irregular migration and relieving the burden on states that are particularly affected - also Germany.”

The tentative deal between EU member states and the European Parliament, which was clinched after two days and two nights of intense negotiations, still needs to be approved formally by both groups. A number of technical details also need to be worked out in the coming weeks.

In France, Macron had sought to balance a tougher stance that makes it easier to expel illegal migrants with a plan to streamline bureaucracy for undocumented workers in sectors that struggle to hire. Les Republicains, whose support Macron needs after losing his majority in parliament last year, demanded tougher conditions.

The hardened version waters down a provision in the initial draft that would have created a path to legal status for undocumented migrant workers in sectors struggling to recruit such as restaurants and construction. The measure was staunchly opposed by the right. Still, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an extra 10,000 undocumented workers would get their papers each year.

The head of business lobby Medef, Patrick Martin, warned before the vote that France will have massive labor needs in the coming years.

“That’s what’s frustrating us, no one is asking the most essential question: Will we need migrant labor?” he said on Radio Classique.

