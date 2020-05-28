(Bloomberg) --

France will lift domestic travel restrictions and allow most bars, restaurants and museums to reopen as the country slowly unfreezes its economy following weeks of stringent controls to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

While France won’t completely return to normal, it can ease restrictions starting on Tuesday as confinement measures proved more effective than expected in combating the spread of the disease.

“Freedom will finally become the rule again, and prohibition the exception,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Thursday, following a cabinet meeting. “The results in terms of public health are good, even if we remain cautious.”

From the coming weekend, the state will accelerate plans to restart schools, reopen parks and scrap a rule limiting travel within France to 100 kilometers. The government favors opening internal European Union borders from June 15, while leaving a decision on travel beyond the bloc to the EU.

In areas including Paris and the surrounding region, lifting curbs will be slightly slower. Bars and restaurants will only be able to open outdoor spaces, and sports centers will not open until the next phase starting June 22.

France is following other major European economies in relaxing restrictions on the public. Germany has already undertaken a broad restart of businesses. In Spain, cafes and restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona re-opened this week, and foreign tourists should be allowed in again from July without a two-week quarantine.

Greece is also relaxing curbs on travels, re-opening restaurants and allowing foreign tourists from mid-June.

‘New Front’

Economic pressure to relax the rules was mounting in France after it implemented one of the strictest lockdowns. For two months, locals were banned from going more than one kilometer away from their homes without a justification.

The government eased some restrictions earlier this month, following a drop in the number of severe Covid-19 infections. But the economy has continued to suffer with activity around 21% below normal levels, according to estimates from national statistics agency Insee, which expects France’s 2020 contraction to be deeper than the 8% the government forecast.

“A new front is opening today: The country will have to fight against the impact of a historic recession,” Philippe said.

The French state has already announced a plan to revitalize the car industry and will announce another plan for the aircraft sector next week.

The government has also earmarked 18 billion euros ($20 billion) for the hard-hit tourism industry, which represents around 7% of GDP. France has suggested domestic tourism would be possible during the summer with some restrictions, but that trips to foreign countries could remain on hold.

The restaurant and hotel industry has warned that social-distancing measures could dent profitability in the long run, as fewer people will be able to be catered to and costs will rise.

