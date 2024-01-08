(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government will present a bill of measures aimed at luring more foreign financial firms to the euro area’s second-largest economy.

“We were able to take advantage of Brexit to attract the world’s biggest financial establishments to Paris,” Le Maire said on Monday. “To strengthen this position, a bill on financial attractiveness will be presented to parliament in spring.”

In a New Year’s address to business leaders, the finance minister reiterated his expectation that economic growth will accelerate in 2024 and that inflation will ease to below 3% in the first half. He also said the government will continue to work on reducing the budget deficit with at least €12 billion ($13.1 billion) of savings required in 2025.

