(Bloomberg) -- The French government will pay bonuses of €500 to €1,500 euros ($547-$1,641) to civil servants working directly for the Paris Olympics this summer, Public Service Minister Stanislas Guerini told France Info Radio.

Guerini’s pledge comes amid threats of industrial action from union officials concerned about working conditions during the event, even as the government seeks to cut spending and keep its budget deficit in check.

Read more: Macron’s Government Warns of Harsher Spending Cuts Next Year

“There will be a scheme for all public employee directly involved in the Games; it can be for agents working in a consulate delivering visas, it can also be for police officers,” Guerini said on Saturday.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games from July 26 to Aug. 11, with sporting venues spread across the French capital, the surrounding region, and much of the nation as well as Tahiti.

