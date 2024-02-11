(Bloomberg) -- France plans to deter immigration by ending so-called birthright citizenship in Mayotte, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean and one of France’s poorest departments.

“We’ll make a radical decision — revising the constitution to end birthright citizenship,” France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday upon arriving on the islands. “This means that it won’t be possible anymore to become French if you don’t have French parents,” he said. The change would be specific to Mayotte, according to Darmanin.

Birthright citizenship is the principle that any baby born on French territory is entitled to French nationality. Mayotte has seen the arrival of large numbers of migrants, many on makeshift boats from poorer and unstable Comoros, located only 70 kilometers (44 miles) away.

Mayotte has been impacted for weeks by road blockades set up by local groups who are protesting over safety issues and immigration, according to Agence France-Presse.

Darmanin also said on Sunday that restrictions on holders of French visas gained in Mayotte will be lifted once the constitution is revised, which will make it easier for current visa holders to enter metropolitan France. The French constitution can be revised by referendum or via the parliament.

Because of large migrant flows, close to half of the population of Mayotte — which is estimated at over 300,000 — didn’t hold French citizenship in 2017 and half of the population was under 18, according to French national statistics body Insee. It also faces high levels of unemployment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.