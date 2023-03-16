(Bloomberg) -- The French government is planning to ask cabinet ministers to avoid using TikTok and similar apps on their personal phones, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The government is mulling the guidelines in part over concerns about security with the Chinese-owned social media app, according to one of the people. They requested anonymity in order to discuss private deliberations. Social media apps such as TikTok are already banned from their professional phones.

The UK banned TikTok from government phones on Thursday, citing security fears. The US Congress restricted the app on government devices last year and European Commission employees were told to delete it by March 15.

Earlier this month, the French government spokesman Olivier Veran said the professional phones of government members, from which they send their professional emails, were not compatible with TikTok and other social media.

Veran insisted at the time that the issue wasn’t specifically linked to TikTok. His office didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

