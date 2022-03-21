(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the country will seek more clarity on the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before revising its economic growth forecasts.

“Of course we’ll revise our growth forecast,” he said Sunday in an LCI-Le Figaro-RTL broadcast. “We’ll have to revise the growth figures when the time is right. There is too much uncertainty now to do it in a serious way.”

France’s central bank said earlier this month that the war is already affecting the economy. Instead of publishing its regular economic projections, the Bank of France took the unprecedented step of presenting two scenarios because of the uncertainty. The country’s statistics office went a step further, completely withdrawing its second-quarter growth forecast.

“We’re not talking about a collapse of growth, but an adjustment of growth,” Le Maire said Sunday. The Bank of France numbers are generally credible and “French growth is solid,” he said.

The impact on the economy of the war, raw material supply problems and spiking oil and gas prices were among the unknowns cited by the finance minister, along with levels of inflation.

Last week, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy De Galhau said he didn’t expect a recession because of the conflict in Ukraine. He also said French inflation isn’t as strong as in the rest of Europe, in part due to government spending to cap energy prices.

Le Maire dismissed the threat of inflation over the longer term, saying prices could begin to stabilize in the next months.

“At the end of this crisis, this energy shock, I hope in some months we’ll have a more moderate level of inflation,” Le Maire said. “I don’t think we’re in an inflationary spiral where inflation will become higher month after month and year after year.”

When supply chain disruptions ease and alternatives to Russian natural gas are put in place, “more reasonable price levels” will return sometime in 2023, he said. “I don’t expect an inflation shock of several years in the European Union.”

