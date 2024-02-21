(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal pledged a new law aimed at ensuring fair prices for farmers among other measures as he seeks to make good on promises to answer their concerns after weeks of nationwide protests.

“Everywhere in Europe, in France, farmers have expressed a cry of anger,” he said at a news conference in Paris on Wednesday. “This is a reminder that there is no country without farmers, no France without agriculture.”

Farmers in the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer have been protesting rising costs, stringent regulations and cheap imports. They’re part of a wider movement, much of which has focused on the speed of the economic and social transition in response to climate change, with demonstrations from India to the US and Poland.

Read More: Farmers’ Revolt Threatens Election Year Upsets Around the World

French farmers lifted their blockades of highways across the country at the start of February after Attal made new concessions, though union leaders warned they wanted to see concrete action before the opening of the annual agricultural fair in the capital this Saturday.

One of the world’s largest such shows, it’s a key event in the country’s political agenda as officials seize the opportunity to appear close to farmers. It can also be a test: When he ran for president in 2017, Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg at the fair.

Attal outlined a series of pledges on Wednesday aimed at preventing the protests from rekindling. These include a draft bill by the summer to update existing legislation that aims to set fair prices for food producers and retailers, cutting inheritance tax and social security contributions for farmers, and speeding up the payment of subsidies. The government will also change the way it measures the use of pesticides.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government was getting tough on companies that don’t follow existing rules on pricing, adding that 1,400 checks had been carried out on the 200 biggest food producers and five top supermarket retailers in the last two weeks. He added that two European centralized purchasing hubs face fines of tens of millions of euros for failing to respect French law.

The latest announcement comes after Attal earlier this month pledged more fiscal support, a crackdown on unfair competition and tougher checks on the origin of products. He also reaffirmed opposition to a trade deal between the EU and the South American Mercosur bloc, and paused a plan to reduce pesticide use.

Newspaper Le Parisien estimated those measures would cost the state more than €400 million ($433 million) this year, citing officials at the Finance Ministry. Le Maire said this week that the government needs to find €10 billion of spending cuts to stick to its budget deficit goals amid sluggish growth.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.