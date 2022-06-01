(Bloomberg) -- France’s government and power-grid operator are preparing measures to guarantee stable electricity supplies this winter as multiple reactor shutdowns raise the risk of shortages.

Nuclear giant Electricite de France SA, which usually exports cheap power during the winter, may be forced to import this year after cutting its output forecast for a third time. The country is now taking steps to ensure the lights stay on in the event of a severe cold snap, according to the energy regulator.

“We will act on renewable energies, on supplies for gas-fired power plants and on energy savings,” Jean-Francois Carenco, chairman of the Commission de Regulation de l’Energie, said at a press briefing in Paris on Wednesday. A draft bill is expected over the summer to “accelerate proceedings,” he said.

About half of EDF’s 56 reactors are currently halted, and the utility has estimated that output this year will be the lowest in more than three decades -- in part as a result of checks and repairs after corrosion issues were discovered at units late last year.

Read more: Europe’s Biggest Exporter of Power Might Need Imports in Winter

French power prices for next winter are trading at a wide premium to those in neighboring Germany, reflecting fears that the country could struggle to meet demand if consumption spikes. The persistent risk of gas-supply disruption from Russia has only served to increase that concern.

Read more: EDF Nuclear Failures Undermine Europe’s Push to Exit Russian Gas

The regulator is introducing incentives to spur operators of large commercial buildings to cut energy use when needed to safeguard the grid, Carenco said. Other programs to stem demand and store power may be extended, he said.

One way to curb pressure on the system during peak hours is to ask large energy users to shift some of their consumption to off-peak times. Shopping malls, for example, can turn up heating systems before opening rather than after, according to Dominique Jamme, the regulator’s managing director.

Read more: French Power Crunch Is So Acute Carrefour Is Dimming the Lights

The watchdog also outlined a proposal to protect consumers from further hikes in electricity prices. The plan would see EDF sell 130 terawatt-hours of power to rivals at about 49.50 euros a megawatt-hour next year, just a fraction of the 303 euros at which French baseload electricity for 2023 traded on Wednesday.

Rule Change

A decision by the government to limit increases in electricity bills to 4%, combined with the plunge in power-plant availability, is expected to dig a multibillion-euro hole in EDF’s earnings this year.

Carenco called for a swift decision on the shape of new regulations governing EDF’s nuclear power sales, as the current rules expire at the end of 2025.

The new regulations must be ready in 2024 and accepted by the European Commission’s competition authority, he said. A French working group has proposed four options, including one that would extend the current rules beyond 2025, he said, without elaborating.

Talks between the government and the commission on the rules stalled last year amid disagreements over a proposed overhaul of state-controlled EDF.

Read more: Macron Says French State Should Take Over Some EDF Assets

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.