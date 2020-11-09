France Prepares to Keep Spending Its Way Out of Covid Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- France is prepared to further ramp up spending to support any firm, from mom-and-pop shops to its national flag carrier, as a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic casts a longer shadow over the economic recovery, Finance Minister Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Fielding questions from entrepreneurs for over 90 minutes on live television Monday evening, Le Maire pledged that if needed the state will pump more public money into Air France and expand funding for smaller companies. The government will also consider targeted measures for shopkeepers in a response to an outcry over the government’s second lockdown.

“There is no limit to supporting shopkeepers and the economy because the worst thing would be tens of thousands of companies closing, having people unemployed and losing skills,” the finance minister said.

France is entering a critical phase in its fight to contain a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic with intensive care units nearing capacity. Later this week, authorities will assess whether to adjust lockdown measures that have been in force since Oct. 30 and are currently expected to remain in place until Dec. 1.

For the second lockdown, the government has massively increased its so-called solidarity fund, which provides direct support for companies forced to close, or in sectors where incomes have collapsed. For November alone, it is expected to disburse 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) -- matching the total outlay made since March.

‘Continue to Protect’

Le Maire said he could further boost that fund as part of a review of the 100 billion-euro stimulus program the government launched in September to support the economy in coming years.

“If it is necessary to supplement the recovery program with new support measures like the solidarity fund, we will do it because our policy is to continue to protect until the virus has disappeared,” Le Maire said.

For Air France, Le Maire said the 7 billion euros of aid the state has already provided will not be enough because air transport has not recovered.

“The state will continue to be there to support our national company in the name of jobs firstly and in the name of national sovereignty,” Le Maire said.

For smaller businesses, the government will examine measures to help clothes and toy shops that struggle to sell stocks they built in preparation for the end of the year, he said. The state is also ready to raise tax breaks for lessors that cancel rents in November, he added.

