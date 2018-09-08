(Bloomberg) -- France offered a new proposal to the European Union’s plan to tax large technology companies in an effort to overcome skepticism from other countries, as the bloc seeks to strike a deal on the levy in the coming months.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire suggested adding a “sunset’’ clause that would allow the European Commission’s planned revenue tax to be automatically phased out once a global scheme is ready. The proposal, at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Vienna on Saturday, aims to assuage concerns by countries including Ireland over the wisdom of the bloc going it alone given the global nature of digital services.

Le Maire is raising pressure on his European peers to move ahead with the duty, warning that voters would punish them at EU elections in May if they don’t act. Discussions are positive and there has been progress on a technical level, according to a French official, who asked not to be identified because deliberations are ongoing,

“The current situation is unfair and inefficient,’’ Le Maire said. France is pushing for a rapid introduction of an EU tax on revenues of large tech companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. until the world’s wealthiest nations can agree on a global system for better taxing such firms.

Any tax proposal will need the unanimous approval of all EU members before becoming law, meaning a single country could block it.

“Ireland continues to have great concern about Europe progressing with a digital tax in a unilateral way,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters on Saturday, adding that the best way to proceed would be at a global level.

The wrangling of the digital tax is testing the unity of the bloc at it heads toward EU parliament elections in May that will determine who will influence European decisions in the next five years. Some governments are concerned that euroskeptic parties could get a boost if the EU can’t show an ability defend the interests of citizens in a global economy.

Other countries are worried pushing ahead with such a tax -- which would target some of the biggest U.S. companies -- could exacerbate trans-Atlantic trade tensions. Germany, which exports more to the U.S. than any other EU country, would stand to lose the most in the case of an escalating trade war.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, presented a proposal in March for a targeted 3 percent levy on sales, which would increase the tax bill on large technology companies face. The commission also put forward a longer-term approach that would enable countries to tax profits made in their territory even if the firm doesn’t have a physical presence there.

Despite a push from Austria and France to reach consensus by the end of the year, some nations remain skeptical about the plan. Speaking on Friday in Vienna, Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said the commission’s interim proposal is “not very good,” as it wouldn’t collect much revenue. “We should be very careful and for me the first solution is a global solution so we have to discuss very carefully today how we go forward.”

Germany, originally a strong proponent of the plan, is concerned about the technical challenges of implementing digital taxation.

“It is necessary to take some time for debate but we are absolutely willing to find a solution very soon,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

