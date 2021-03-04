(Bloomberg) -- France will unveil a long-awaited plan on Thursday to prevent a wave of bankruptcies in the nation after the pandemic, combining private and public money to provide as much as 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to strengthen the finances of small companies.

The so-called participative loans -- which combine some of the advantages of equity and debt -- are a central plank of President Emmanuel Macron’s stimulus plan. They are also a test case for other European governments looking for ways to keep businesses afloat when they start withdrawing their extraordinary fiscal aid.

French banks will offer the loans and subordinated bonds to companies, but pass them on to investment vehicles funded by private investors. The state will guarantee as much as 30% of the funds’ portfolios.

Because the guarantee counts as state aid, the European Commission had to give approval. It announced that on Thursday, saying the loans and bonds must be issued before June 30, 2022; be used to finance investments and not pre-existing debt; and have a maturity of 8 years with a 4-year grace period on principal repayments.

A failure to repair the balance sheets of European companies could have disastrous consequences for the economy. According to the International Monetary Fund, equity support of around 2% to 3% of economic output is needed in Europe, and 15 million jobs are at stake if nothing is done.

French companies loaded up on debt during the crisis thanks to more than 130 billion euros of government-guaranteed loans. A recent survey by the CPME, an industry group that represents small and midsize businesses, showed 45% of companies that took one of the loans might not be able to repay them.

Participative loans were conceived in France in the 1970s, but they’ve never been used on such a large scale. They are similar to equity in that they are subordinated to all other debts and often come with a share of profits. But, like loans, they have a fixed interest rate and afford the creditor no voting rights.

France’s new plan is innovative in its size, and because it puts the onus banks rather than the state to distribute the loans. The rationale is that banks have the tools to selectively allocate funds and avoid sending government cash to companies that will fail anyway.

