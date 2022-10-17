(Bloomberg) -- The French state was handed another rebuke for failing to do enough to improve air quality in several parts of the nation.

France’s top administrative court said Monday it levied fines totaling €20 million ($19.5 million) for lapses over the second half of last year and the first half of 2022.

“While improvements have been noted over time, the maximum thresholds that must be complied with since 2010 for nitrogen dioxide pollution are still breached in several areas in France, particularly in the urban areas of Paris, Lyon and Marseille,” the Conseil d’Etat said. “To date, the measures taken by the state do not guarantee that the air quality will improve in order to comply with the pollution thresholds in the shortest possible timeframe.”

The court said it will again look at the government’s actions next year. In 2021, the French state had already been fined €10 million to cover for lapses in the first half of that year.

Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said in a statement he wants to work alongside city authorities “with the twin objective to speed up on the improvement of air quality and at the same time on the decarbonization of urban mobility.”

