(Bloomberg) -- Despite its reputation for bureaucracy and inflexible labor laws, France is one of the European countries where newly founded businesses fare best, according to a moneypark.co.uk analysis. Along with Sweden and Slovakia, 70% of small firms in that country are still in business after 5 years, the report showed. Looking at Eurostat data from 2013 to 2018, it found that Denmark and the U.K. were the places firms were most likely to founder.

