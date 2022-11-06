(Bloomberg) --

France is ready to move ahead on a global minimum tax on companies next year if a European agreement cannot be reached, Finance minister Bruno le Maire said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper published Sunday.

“If no European solution emerges by December, France will implement a 15% global minimum corporate tax by early 2023, through a national law,” Le Maire said. France for five years has been promoting the measure “against the tax optimization of large groups, both foreign and French,” he added.

While the OECD-led revamp of the global tax system has been the subject of international negotiations for years, French President Emmanuel Macron made an EU version of the minimum tax a priority. An EU-wide deal on the matter could not be struck during the first half of the year, as some of the 27 bloc members remained reluctant.

“We have obtained the agreement of the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Germany. They too will apply this tax within the same time frame,” Le Maire said.

In 2019, as the OECD talks made little progress, France implemented its own national tax on the digital revenues of large companies. The tax will bring in 591 million euros in 2022 and 670 million for 2023, Le Maire said in Le Parisien.

