(Bloomberg) -- France’s energy regulator said a fourth power link to the UK would help safeguard security of supply, after previously rejecting the proposal because of the uncertainties created by Brexit.

The change of mind follows Europe’s worst energy crisis in half a century, after Russia squeezed gas flows in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine and France suffered a series of unplanned nuclear reactor outages. European nations responded by accelerating the transition to renewables, helping to make the case for a new 1 gigawatt link, according to the French regulator.

“The crisis on the wholesale electricity markets in 2022 and 2023 has highlighted the decisive role of interconnectors in terms of security of supply,” France’s Commission de Regulation de l’Energie said Monday.

The new link would be more beneficial to the UK than France, so the split of the project costs should reflect that imbalance, CRE said in a preliminary assessment, as it launched a public consultation on the matter.

There are already three UK-France interconnectors, with a total capacity of 4 gigawatts. France’s power-grid operator RTE and the UK’s National Grid operate IFA-1 and IFA-2, while Channel Tunnel operator Getlink SE commissioned ElecLink in May 2022.

Getlink’s proposal to add a second interconnector in the tunnel between France and the UK at a cost of €1.05 billion ($1.1 billion) may be the best of four proposed projects, according to the regulator, which said its assessment concurs with that of RTE.

That’s because it’s the least expensive and risky project, and it best fits with the needs of the French network. However, Getlink’s proposal, made in partnership with RTE, is at an early stage of development: it might only be commissioned in 2032, and would still need the approval of UK regulator Ofgem.

A project developed by FAB Link Ltd. and RTE is the second-most attractive proposition, as it entails risks of a submarine cable, and some grid congestion issues, CRE said. Undersea cable projects developed separately by private companies GridLink Interconnector Ltd. and Aquind Ltd. rank lower, partly because they have little industry experience, the watchdog said.

