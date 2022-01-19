(Bloomberg) -- France’s daily Covid infections topped 430,000 for the second day in a row, leading the government to extend a remote work mandate to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The country recorded 436,167 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the country’s public health office. That’s just shy of the record of 464,769 seen on Tuesday. The number of deaths rose by 231 to 127,869 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne has told union representatives that the French government intended to extend the nation’s remote work mandate by two additional weeks, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday. The mandate, which was set to expire next week, requires employees to work from home at least three days a week.

France is about to require a full vaccination status to access many public places, shutting the unvaccinated out of a wide range of activities, from eating in restaurants to attending theaters or getting on trains and airplanes.

