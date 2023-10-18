Oct 18, 2023
France Rejects Extension of Exceptional Tax on Refineries
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The French government opted not to extend a windfall tax on the profits of oil refiners into next year, a Finance Ministry official said.
Lawmakers at the National Assembly’s finance committee had proposed amendments to the 2024 budget bill to extend levies to help fund relief measures for consumers hard hit by surging gasoline, diesel and electricity costs.
Read More: French Lawmakers Seek to Extend Windfall Taxes on Oil and Power
France was among several European nations to slap windfall taxes on oil companies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up energy prices.
The Finance Ministry official briefed journalists on condition of anonymity.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:40
Expert tips for saving money on groceries
-
6:53
Inflation is slowing. What does that mean for the Bank of Canada?
-
9:14
Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP
-
5:58
Money manager of $205M in assets explains how meditation informs his decisions
-
7:20
Thief used phoney document in $20M gold heist, lawsuit against Air Canada claims
-
7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians