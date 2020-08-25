(Bloomberg) -- France reported 3,304 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours as infections climb across Europe as French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to soon unveil new rules to tackle the virus.

Tuesday’s number was well below the 4,897 recorded two days ago, the peak for this month and a four-month high. Fatalities rose by 22 in the past 24 hours to a total of 30,544, according to a health ministry statement.

France and neighboring countries are trying to limit infections as people return from vacations, attend summer gatherings and plan to return to school and workplaces. While officials tighten local restrictions, President Emmanuel Macron is reluctant to resort to the sweeping measures imposed during the initial peak of the pandemic in March and April.

The national lockdown earlier this year stifled the virus but sent the economy into its worst tailspin on record. Macron has warned that the damage from a repeat would be too high and the country must rely on targeted interventions to curtail emerging clusters.

Macron pledged to unveil clear rules to tackle the virus, amid uncertainty over where and when masks are mandatory to wear.

“To overcome the health crisis, we must learn to live with the virus,” the French president tweeted earlier on Tuesday. “If we show unity and a sense of responsibility, we will succeed.”

The recovery plan for economic, ecological and social reconstruction will be presented next week, the president also said.

