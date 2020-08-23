(Bloomberg) --

France reported 3,602 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours as infections climb across Europe.

While Saturday’s figure was lower than the 4,586 new cases the government’s health office reported on Friday and the four-month record the previous day, the number is still above levels since May.

Despite the rising case numbers, fatalities remain well below those earlier this year. Deaths increased by nine to 30,512 in the past 24 hours.

France and its neighbors are grappling with a pickup in infections as people travel for vacations and attend summer gatherings. Officials are tightening measures to curb the spread but are reluctant to resort to the sweeping closures imposed during the initial peak of the pandemic in March and April.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that the damage from another national lockdown would be too high, and the country will have to rely on targeted local restrictions. The nationwide lockdown earlier this year stifled the virus but sent the economy into its worst tailspin on record.

France requires masks to be worn in busy outdoor areas of cities such as Paris and Marseilles, while Toulouse began to mandate mask-wearing throughout the city on Friday. Face coverings will also become the norm in most indoor work areas starting in September.

