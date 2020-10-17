(Bloomberg) -- France reported a record 32,427 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as tighter restrictions went into effect in the country’s major cities to try to check the outbreak.

The government has put in place a curfew effective Saturday in the Paris region and eight other metropolitan areas, confining people to their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four weeks.

The number of new cases surpassed the previous record of 30,621, set Thursday, according to statistics on the website France’s national health agency.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.