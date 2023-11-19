(Bloomberg) -- France’s government aims to find savings of €12 billion ($13 billion) in its 2025 budget in order to meet deficit reduction targets, Budget Minister Thomas Cazenave said in an interview in the French weekly La Tribune Dimanche.

France has a deficit target of 4.4% for 2024 and of 3.7% for 2025. The government’s 2024 budget bill includes savings of €16 billion.

Among ways to save money, Cazenave said the government was seeking to reduce the total office space it occupies by 25% and said the plan could include the sale of buildings.

