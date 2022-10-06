(Bloomberg) -- Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

She will receive an award of 10 million kronor ($900,000), the Swedish Academy in Stockholm said in a statement on Thursday. The academy has yet to reach Ernaux to notify her, officials said.

Notable literature laureates include Bob Dylan, who won the prize in 2016 for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” and Ernest Hemingway in 1954 for mastering the “art of narrative.” The prize has been shared by two individuals only four times, most recently in 1974.

To date, the youngest literature laureate is Rudyard Kipling, best known for The Jungle Book. He was 41 years old when his award was announced in 1907.

