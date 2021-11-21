(Bloomberg) -- France will continue supporting its fishermen as talks with the U.K. on post-Brexit fish licenses drag on, according to Gabriel Attal, the spokesman for the French government.

“As long as the talks go on and our fishermen aren’t given all the licenses requested and that they are owed, it’s clear we need to accompany them,” Attal said in an interview on Europe 1 radio on Sunday.

French Sea Minister Annick Girardin said Thursday France is preparing to help fishermen who will be forced to stop working if they don’t obtain licenses from the U.K. The comments caused an outcry in France, suggesting the government believes it may not get all the licenses it has long sought from the U.K. That prompted President Emmanuel Macron on Friday to pledge France would “continue to fight” for its fishermen and “not abandon” them.

“The difficulty is that the British aren’t respecting the accord,” Attal said on Europe 1 today. “We don’t want any more or any less than making sure the signed agreement is respected.”

French fishermen have been “very patient, and very resilient” and “are simply wondering whether they will be able to continue working,” Attal said. “They need to be supported.”

The government spokesman also reiterated negotiations are on-going at European Union level to make sure the fisheries agreement is respected.

“We are mobilized” with the EU on fish licences but also on other post-Brexit topics, for example northern Ireland, Attal added. “Europe won’t be messed up with.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.