(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal plans to meet with farming union leaders on Monday in an effort to stop protests in southwestern France over rising costs and bureaucracy from spreading.

Farmers have blocked a highway in that part of the country since late last week. The head of the influential FNSEA lobby, Arnaud Rousseau, said demonstrations could become nationwide if the government doesn’t take concrete measures to allay their concerns.

“From today, and all week, and as long as necessary, a certain number of actions will be carried out,” he told France Inter radio. “The anger isn’t new, we’ve been describing what French agriculture is going through for months.”

The unions are demanding financial support to offset the cost of European Union environmental rules and competition from cheaper imports, and they want the full implementation of a French law from 2021 aimed at protecting farmer pay. They are also struggling with higher energy prices.

The pressure on Attal comes only two weeks after he was appointed prime minister. The government has already made some efforts to mollify farmers. Over the weekend, Attal said he supported them, and Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau announced on Sunday that a draft bill opposed by farmers would be delayed.

The protests echo similar tensions across Europe, including in Germany and the Netherlands, over the approval of European laws to protect the environment and the paring back of subsidies. Far-right parties have latched onto such issues and are using them in their messaging ahead of European elections that will be held in June.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to kick off meetings with the agricultural sector this week in an attempt to placate growing farmer fury over green policies and subsidy cuts that are putting pressure on the industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The EU has spent €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) on crisis-related measures to support farmers since 2014 and has allocated more than €260 billion to its massive agricultural fund for the 2023-2027 period, around one-third of the common EU budget.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.