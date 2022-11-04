(Bloomberg) -- France auctioned off two Rolex watches and a Hermes Birkin bag at prices that topped pre-sale estimates in Paris on Friday, the latest evidence of robust demand for luxury goods.

The second-hand items were among hundreds of goods on auction -- from cars to jewelry and platinum bars -- that had been seized by French customs officials as contraband. In total, the sale brought in €1.36 million ($1.35 million), compared with the €1 million the government had hoped to raise.

A Rolex Sky-Dweller watch sold for €31,000, beating the upper pre-auction estimate of €25,000. The sale amount, however, was below an average resale price of €40,000 for the timepiece, according to WatchCharts, a site that aggregates online prices for second-hand luxury watches.

A Rolex GMT Master II, known as the “Batman,” sold for €17,500, almost three times the upper pre-sale estimate. The most popular Swiss luxury watch brand, Rolex produces about 1 million watches a year and demand for most models outstrips supply, which causes some to trade above retail prices on the secondary market.

A similar phenomenon happens for Hermes products, with Birkin or Kelly handbags often fetching higher prices on the resale market with new bags in short supply. A Birkin, size 40, fetched €11,400 at Friday’s auction, more than the €9,750 shoppers would have to pay for a new one at a Paris boutique, a representative for the luxury brand said.

Interest in the auction was described as “exceptional” by French Budget Minister Gabriel Attal, who brought the gavel down on the first two lots Friday morning at the finance ministry. About 800 people attended the sale, while 5,000 signed up to participate online, he said. The items on sale were seized by customs officials amid efforts to fight organized crime and money laundering, he explained. Around 350 lots were offered in all.

