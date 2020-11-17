(Bloomberg) -- French bars and restaurants will remain closed until mid-January as the government tries to tamp down the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, France Info radio reported, as officials weigh when to allow shops to reopen.

The government closed non-essential businesses at the end of October as the number of virus cases surged, with a goal to reopen shops on Dec. 1 if health conditions permit. Prime Minister Jean Castex made clear that didn’t apply to bars and restaurants, however, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Tuesday in an interview on France 2 television.

Government officials will review the situation for bars and restaurants next month, he said when asked about the France Info report of a Jan. 15 re-opening.

“They’ll have an outlook early December,” he said. “For now, there’s no calendar set.”

Health Minister Olivier Veran also said on BFM TV that bars and restaurants would not reopen in December. The French Finance Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lockdown has angered owners of independent businesses such as bookstores, who complained that large stores that sell groceries often sell books, while e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. also remained in operation. Government officials urged small businesses to set up “click-and-collect” operations, and to try to level the playing field they ordered larger retailers to close off aisles selling books and other non-essentials.

Now, with the number of new coronavirus cases declining, some shop owners are pushing the government to allow them to reopen the weekend of Friday, Nov. 27, which in the U.S. is the Black Friday kickoff of the Christmas shopping season, a tradition that increasingly has been embraced in France.

Attal declined to say if the government would allow the earlier opening, adding that a decision would be taken next week.

“For now, the prime minister has announced that we’ve set a goal of Dec. 1 to let them reopen if the health situation continues to improve,” he said. “There’s encouraging news, but it remains serious. We still have more patients in the hospital today than at the peak of the first wave.

“If there’s some very good news, the situation continues to accelerate in a positive manner, obviously we will do our best for shop owners to be able to work.”

Florists will be able to sell Christmas trees outside their shops beginning Friday, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said Tuesday in an interview with RMC radio. While florists now are allowed to sell flowers only if they’re ordered in advance, Denormandie said pre-orders won’t be necessary for Christmas trees.

