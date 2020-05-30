(Bloomberg) -- France’s air safety investigation authority for civil aviation will on Tuesday begin analysis of flight data and cockpit voice recordings from a Pakistan International Airlines Corp. flight that crashed near the airport in Karachi earlier this month, the agency said in a tweet on Saturday.

The on-site investigation of the crash of flight PK 8303 is about to be completed, and investigators including a team from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority will next fly to France to start technical work on the flight-data recorder and the cockpit-voice recorder, according to the Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyse.

The Airbus SE A320 flight crashed on May 22, killing 97 of the 99 people aboard, after the plane had earlier attempted to touch down without its landing gear deployed, scraping its engines on the runway before lifting off. Investigators from BEA arrived at the crash site on May 26, accompanied by technical advisers from planemaker Airbus and engine maker Safran SA, with the probe led by Pakistan’s AAIB.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.